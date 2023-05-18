In a heavy security operation, a group of 650 agents of the National Guard and the Secretary of National Defense came together to rescue a group of migrants kidnapped in Mexico. Despite this enormous force, there was no detaineeTherefore, the cell is not dismantled and could continue to operate in the area.

Although initially it was reported that 40 migrants were rescued, the reality is that only managed to locate 36. Nine of them managed to escape from their captors before the operation and six others were also released and helped the authorities find the rest of the group.

The migrants, coming from various nationalities such as Venezuela, Honduras, Brazil, Cuba, Haiti and El Salvador, had been kidnapped by an organized crime group.

The Secretary of National Defense, Luis Cresencio Sandoval, revealed that the migrants were found on the borders between the states of San Luis Potosi and Nuevo Leon. The group consisted of 23 men, 15 women, 6 boys and 5 girls .

The authorities They are still looking for two drivers. bus that were also kidnapped along with the group of migrants.

The kidnapping occurred when the bus the migrants were traveling in stopped to refuel. At that moment, members of organized crime boarded the vehicle and took the passengers. Until now, No one responsible for this crime has been captured.

It is not the first kidnapping of migrants in Mexico

This incident is not an isolated case, since in recent months there has been an increase in the kidnappings of migrants seeking to cross Mexico to reach the United States.

In the month of April, the kidnapping of 35 people was reported, including Mexican tourists and migrants, when they were traveling San Luis Potosi. Fortunately, they were all found safe and sound, and two of their caretakers were arrested; none of the captors was brought before the authorities.

The arrival of migrants has intensified due to the expiration of Title 42, a measure implemented in 2020 due to the COVID-19 emergency, which allowed the immediate expulsion of people without documents at the US border.