There was a video installation of Saudi Arabia coach Renard during the break of the game with Argentina

A video of the installation of the head coach of the Saudi Arabia national team Herve Renard, which he gave to his players during the break of the match of the first round of the 2022 World Cup group stage against Argentina, appeared on the network. The video was published in the Match! Premier” in “In contact with”.

The specialist emotionally chastised the Saudis for their passive pressure game and also for the fact that the team does not believe in the ability to turn the game around. “Messi receives the ball in midfield and you stand and watch. Take more phones and take a picture with him, ”Renard was indignant.

At the end, the coach stated the weak game of the opponent and urged the wards to leave all their strength on the field. By the break, Saudi Arabia was losing 0-1. In the second half, Renard’s team scored two goals and won a sensational victory.

After the first round, Saudi Arabia heads group C. In the second match, the team will meet with Poland on November 26.