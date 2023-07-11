Home page World

A mass fight broke out between passengers on a ferry, leaving the captain with only the last resort.

Dublin – Whoever speaks from the list on a ship is usually proficient in the seaman’s language and means the lateral inclination. But on a ferry from Ireland to Wales, the list was more likely to be in the middle of the ship, with the main role being played by the passengers. Ferries run from Dublin to Holyhead and back a few times a day. With the fastest ship it takes a little over two hours, enough time to bang your heads.

20 minutes after the ferry departure: a fight breaks out – the captain takes the only way out

According to media reports, the argument began after just 20 minutes. Four passengers are said to have attacked a man, according to several media outlets that have the SWNS footage. Even when those responsible intervene, there are always aggressive clashes. In a statement that, for example, the New York Post or Belfast Live is available, the organizer Irish Ferries confirms the incident.

“We can confirm that there has been an incident on board the 13.50 Dublin to Holyhead ferry. As Irish Ferries gives safety the highest priority, they sailed back to the port of departure and the police dealt with those involved. The journey could be resumed at 3.52 p.m.”.

Reason for ferry fight not yet known – incident took place on July 8th

The sufferers among them? All other passengers, who first had to watch the horror, then drove back and therefore did not arrive at their destination at the desired time. Of course, the captain had no other choice, but sailing back helped almost nobody. Not even the thugs who were received by the police. A reason for the argument has not yet been given. The incident took place on July 8th.

An even worse incident occurred not long ago on a ferry in the Baltic Sea when a mother and child landed in the sea. The misfortune, which first spread as an accident, later became public as a cruel act. (another)