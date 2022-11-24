For the team from Messina it is the sixth consecutive defeat in the Euroleague, Mitrou-Long’s 18 points are not enough

The feat fails for AX Milano who gives in to the Forum against Fenerbahce, 72-82. After an excellent first quarter, Olimpia, who also lost Pangos in the third period, suffered the great evening of Hayes-Davis triggered by the Calathes-Guduric tandem. The flashes of Luwawu-Cabarrot, Hall and Mitrou-Long are not enough for the Italian champions.

the match — Angry departure from Milan that opens with a triple from Pangos, the second foul by Hall forces coach Ettore Messina to make the first substitution, 3-2. Wilbekin warms up the engines but the AX holds both technically and emotionally, 4-5. The defense of the Italian champions forces the Turks into several turnovers, Luwawu-Cabarrot catches fire who shoots five points for the first red and white mini break, 11-5. Melli’s work is also precious, glue on both sides of the pitch, coach Itoudis looks for new blood from the bench but Olimpia is still in command of the operations after the 8-meter triple by Mitrou-Long, 16-10. Milanese amusement park to which Alviti is added, the AX flies away and runs away to plus 9, a three-point play by Jekiri sets the 21-15 at the end of the first quarter. AX fiercely defending the accumulated edge, Mitrou-Long is in a state of grace, 31-19 after Hall’s triple. Melli is exalted with sumptuous defense and crushed on the counterattack, the Milan of the first 15 minutes is a scream, 35-19. Fenerbahce blaze led by Booker and Calathes, two strikes by Wilbekin bring the yellow and blues within 5 at the break, 37-32. See also F1 | McLaren: special livery for the Abu Dhabi race

the recovery — After the long break, third penalty for Booker thanks to the usual tricks of a great Melli, however the Turks find rhythm in attack, overtaking Hayes-Davis, 39-40. Without fear Milan holds up to the yellow-blue shoulder, moving Mitrou-Long who takes the attack of the Italian champions on his shoulders, 46-48. Two unusual errors by Calathes are not punished by the AX, Turkey with maximum advantage after Guduric’s corner basket, 46-53. Coach Ettore Messina’s men slip to minus 10, guests ahead 48-58 at the penultimate siren. Never tames Olimpia who lights up the Forum thanks to the complicity of Booker, a technical foul on Hall’s three-point shot, the former Bamberg collects and brings Milan within 9, 55-64. The AX puts pride and heart, Melli is the symbol of the attempted comeback in an evening in which even Pangos has to forfeit, 59-68. Hayes-Davis is a hammer, Motley provides substance but the Milanese still have the energy to stay in the race, 68-77. Mitrou-Long’s turnover signals surrender, MVP Hayes-Davis’s two free throws seal the match, 68-81. See also F1 | Ferrari: is the failed discharge wing a wake-up call?

November 24, 2022 (change November 24, 2022 | 23:20)

