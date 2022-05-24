The event will start this May 25 and will last for several weeks with juicy discounts on PlayStation.

The leaks were already advancing this week and this has been the case: PlayStation just announced this afternoon that tomorrow, 25 of May, will kick off the Days of Play deals. It will run until June 8, and will once again give users the opportunity to get their hands on some of their favorite video games for PS5 and PS4 through discounted pricesas well as access to other exclusive products on sale for a few days.

“From tomorrow until June 8, PlayStation fans will be able to take advantage of exclusive discounts and promotions at the usual points of sale, as well as at the PlayStation Store,” announces the Japanese multinational in a press release. “During this period, users will find a varied offer with experiences for each style of player: from frantic shooters, exciting sports games, to great stories of exploration and open world “, they add.

We still do not know the complete list of discounted proposals, but from Sony they do share a first advance of the titles. For example, in traditional stores there will be several half-price video games like Marvel’s Spider-Man.

The Last of Us Part II (PS4) – 19.99 euros. Current price: 39.99 euros.



Marvel’s Spider-Man (PS4) – 19.99 euros. Current price: 39.99 euros.



Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (PS5) – 29.99 euros. Current price: 49.99 euros.



Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart (PS5) – 49.99 euros. Current price: 79.99 euros.



PlayStation Hits Collection – 9.99 euros. Current price: 19.99 euros.

Offers on the PlayStation Store

For the playstation store A wide variety of must-have indie titles and games are also guaranteed to be on sale for PS4 and PS5. “There are so many games available that we can’t include them all here,” they sell, leaving four examples of discounts.

LEGO STAR WARS: The Skywalker Saga (PS4 & PS5) – 47.99 euros. Current price: 59.99 euros.



Destiny 2: The Witch Queen (PS4 & PS5) – 26.79 euros. Current price: 39.99 euros.



Dying Light 2: Stay Human (PS4 & PS5) – 55.99 euros. Current price: 69.99 euros.



Far Cry 6 Standard Edition (PS4 & PS5) – 27.99 euros. Current price: 69.99 euros.



Kena: Bridge of Spirits (PS4 & PS5) – 25.99 euros. Current price: 39.99 euros.



Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Ragnarok Edition (PS4 & PS5) – €44.99 €99.99.



GTA Trilogy Digital Bundle (PS4 & PS5) – 40.19 euros. Current price: 59.99 euros.



Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (PS4 & PS5) – 39.99 euros. Current price: 79.99 euros.



MotoGP22 (PS4 & PS5) – 41.99 euros. Current price: 69.99 euros.



NBA 2K22 (PS5) – 18.74 euros. Current price: 74.99 euros.



NBA 2K22 (PS4) – 17.49 euros. Current price: 69.99 euros.



Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart (PS5) – 49.59 euros. Current price: 79.99 euros.



Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4) – 23.99 euros. Current price: 59.99 euros.



Resident Evil Village (PS4 & PS5) – 30.09 euros. Current price: 69.99 euros See also Eurogamer Newscast: What's next for EA and FIFA?

Other discounts to consider

Not only are there video games on sale during the Days of Play. Initially, the Japanese company invites us to get a DualSense in any model for 59.99 euros, compared to its usual purchase cost of 59.99 euros and 74.99 euros in special editions, so if you were thinking of expand your collection of controllers maybe now is a good time. In addition, PlayStation VR launches a juicy discount.

Players will be able to immerse themselves in incredible virtual reality games and experiences for €229.99 (previously €399.99), in a pack that includes the following:

PS VR Device



Playstation Camera



Astro Bot Rescue Mission



Moss



Blood & Truth



Everybody’s Golf VR



PlayStation VR Worlds

We remember that we are pending the new generation of PlayStation VR. Also from the reformulated PS Plus with three subscription levels, so it is possible that this year, unlike in past courses, there will be no offers to join the service. Although in the Days of Play everything can happen and it will be convenient to be attentive.

More about: Days of Play, PlayStation Store, PlayStation and Offers.