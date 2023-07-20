‘At the bottom there is room’season 10 that is lived by America TV, has left more than one shocked and with intrigue on top. After having seen Diego’s infidelity videos with Claudia Llanos, Francesca it has been totally destroyed. The matriarch of the maldini is not going through a good time, apparently the ‘Shark’s Look’ has been fulfilling its mission: to make suffer Francesca.

In the preview of chapter 266 of ‘At the bottom there is Site’ we see Francesca very badly as Hiro makes it known to the others, while Diego’s children together with Macarena decide to leave the house because they feel that they no longer have anything to do there after what happened. Francesca asks them, “What do you think you’re doing?” Apparently, for her, Diego’s relatives have nothing to do with the problem with her husband and she would not let them leave the house. On the other hand, the only one who is always there for the popular ‘Noni’ is Peter, her faithful friend who would give her hope to continue on her feet. Will Francesca die? Will the Moltalbán leave Las Nuevas Lomas?

‘In the background there is room’ 10×266: watch the PREVIEW here

What time does ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ season 10 show?

Through the screens America TV the series is broadcast ‘At the bottom there is room’ from Monday to Friday from 8:40 pm to 9:40 pm Just after the reality competition ‘EEG’, the episodes are broadcast on the cable signal.

Where to watch the series ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ for FREE?

Don’t have access to the cable signal of America TV? That will not be a problem for you to miss the most successful Peruvian series on television. You can see it online and FREE as follows: entering the official website of America TV GO or if you want to see it on the YouTube platform, you can subscribe to the channel ‘AFHS’.

Today chapter 266 of ‘Al fono hay sitio’ premieres on América TV. Photo: Lima up to date

