Brazilians withdrew R$5.74 billion from financial institutions in 2023; individuals rescued more

O B.C. (Central Bank) announced this Wednesday (7.Feb.2024) that there was R$7.59 billion in forgotten money in banks available until December 31, 2023. Brazilians have withdrawn R$5.74 billion since payments began, in March 2023. Data are from SVR (Values ​​Receivable System). According to the BC, almost 17.02 million individuals redeemed the funds, which totaled R$4.22 billion. Another 912 thousand legal entities withdrew R$1.52 billion. Of the forgotten total (R$7.59 billion), there is R$6.03 billion that benefits almost 40 million Brazilians. And another R$1.56 billion for 3.1 million legal entities.