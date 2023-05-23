This Sunday, May 28, more than 35 million Spaniards are called to the polls in the regional and autonomous elections in at least 12 regions of the country.

The surprising thing is that, A few days before the elections, there are 44 municipalities in which no candidate or political formation has presented its official candidacy. Nobody wants to be mayor.

On May 28, the municipal elections will be held in Spain, but in the town of Cabezuela, in the province of Segovia (central Spain). there will be no ballot boxes, since no political formation has been able to present a candidacy.

The same story is repeated in at least 43 municipalities in that country, where in the total of almost ten thousand inhabitants, no candidates to run for local mayoral posts.

Cabezuela and the more than 40 municipalities will now have to repeat their elections six months after May 28, that is, at the end of November. See also Mr. Boring and the invisible tragedy of human trafficking in Texas Photo: Real Estate Iberia North

In Cabezuela, with more than 600 inhabitants, the Socialist Party (PSOE) has governed for more than twelve years, but its mayoress, Senator Ana Agudíez, has given up the possibility of being re-elected, what would have meant his fourth term, for “personal reasons”.

The decision of the mayoress to retire has also meant that the socialists of the municipality They have not been able to find anyone to apply for that position.

Most of the cases correspond to the fact that the current mayor has governed for many years and He no longer wants to carry out his position, but there is no one who is willing to replace him.

Which municipalities are

One municipality in Segovia, one in Teruel, four in Burgos and 38 municipalities in Navarra, for a total of 8,213 voters who will not go to the polls this Sunday because there are no candidates to vote for.

Depending on their population, they are responsible for electing 228 councilors at 45 polling stations.

The 38 municipalities in Navarra areAranarache, Arantza, Areso, Aribe, Atez, Auritz, Bargota, Barásoain, Beire, Belascoáin, Burgui, Dicastillo, Eratsun, Eslava, Etayo, Ezcároz, Garde, Garralda, Hiriberri, Isaba, Iturmendi, Izalzu, Legaria, Lezaun, Muruzábal , Navascués, Orbaizeta, Oroz-Betelu, Orísoain, Sada, Sarriés, Tirapu, Urroz, Urzainqui, Uterga, Uztárroz and Vidángoz, Zubieta.

While in Segovia are Cabezuela, in Teruel is Monroyo and the two municipalities without a candidate in Burgos They are in Peral de Arlanza, Quintanilla de la Mata, Trespaderne and Zael.

If in this new call for elections no candidate or political movement is presented either, then article 182 of the Organic Law of the General Electoral Regime (Loreg) will be used. See also Venezuela is out of the top 10 countries with the largest oil reserves

And now?

With seven councilors in contention, Cabezuela and the other 43 municipalities will now have to repeat their elections six months after May 28, that is, at the end of November, an appointment that will be close to the presidential elections in Spain.

If in this new call for elections no candidate is presented either or political movement, then according to article 182 of the Organic Law of the General Electoral Regime, “a management commission made up of all the members of the corporation that continue and the citizens who have been designated to fill the vacancies” will be formed.

In the municipal elections 35,414,655 voters will be able to vote, among which are 414,581 belonging to countries of the European Union and countries with which Spain has signed a reciprocity agreement to exercise the right to active suffrage and which have expressed their intention to vote in these elections.

