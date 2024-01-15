





In this edition of Ellas Hoy we talk with the expert María Paula Chicurel about the false parental alienation syndrome, which has just been prohibited by the Constitutional Court of Colombia. According to this theory, without a scientific basis, a parent can manipulate his children to invent abuse from the other parent. Its use has slowly crept into legislation and judicial systems around the world, serving as a tool for abusive parents to retain custody of their children and annul accusations of gender violence against them.