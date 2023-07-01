Cartagena is this Saturday the epicenter of soccer fans in Spain. The El Batel auditorium brings together more than a thousand peñistas, in the national congress organized by the Efesé Peñas Federation and United Hobbies. In three days of celebration, color and tourist promotion of the municipality, the event was attended by the president of LaLiga, Javier Tebas, who extolled the figure of the social mass, with attention to the albinegra, as well as the work of the president Paco Belmonte and the rest of the managers in the Second Division.

Thebes highlighted the important role of the fans in soccer, also in this modern world marked by the injections of foreign money and television, as well as his desire to continue as the highest leader of Spanish soccer. In his statements to the media, the president of LaLiga did not want to forget the work of “little ants” from Efesé either. He stopped at the “stability” of the club, which is facing its fourth season in a row in the category, and assured that this is the path to climb to First Division.

Since this week, more than a thousand supporters have known Cartagena, its gastronomy, shops and museums, also coinciding with the arrival of five thousand tourists on a cruise. The president of the Efesé Peñas Federation (FPFCCT), Miguel Ángel Muñoz, had words of “enormous gratitude” and wished the fans a warm stay in the municipality. “We make better football among all of us, with loyalty to our teams and creating vibrant environments,” said, for his part, the president of Aficiones Unidas: Jorge Guerrero.

“You are the strength of Spanish football, don’t let them sell you milongas,” commented Belmonte, who raised applause from the audience. “Many policies that we carry out in LaLiga are for you, we try to make the best product,” he added. Thebes summarized in his speech, already in the arena, that the “history of Cartagena, which is impressive”; and called to defend the “sense of belonging” of the fans to their clubs.

A LaLiga spokeswoman announced that in the 2023-24 season, the organization “will subsidize trips” for fans “so that they are as cheap as possible”.