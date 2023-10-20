Once again this year, the Malecón garden has once again become one of the busiest spots in Murcia. Thousands of students from different schools and institutes in the Region, and even from outside the Community, have packed this walk to transform themselves, for a few hours, into scientists. The microscopes, robots, test tubes and virtual reality glasses will be the ‘props’ that decorate this space in the heart of the city until next Sunday on the occasion of Science and Technology Week (SeCyT), which is celebrated from this Friday and will have 375 activities.

An event in which the youngest can give free rein to their concerns and experience the most fun side of research thanks to the multitude of workshops that have fields that include chemistry, geography, agriculture or biology, among others. Of course, approaching a stand to be able to carry out an activity was quite a challenge on its first day due to the influx of young people who crowded in front of them to get down to work.

As soon as we begin the journey through the garden, one of the first booths that catches the attention of attendees is that of the Integra Foundation. In it, Ricardo Cuenllas directs ‘Patitas’ and ‘Rueditas’, two robots used by the Tedax to defuse explosives. Another workshop that also has a trickle of students is the neuropsychiatry workshop, in which Mariano López and the rest of the professionals explain the functioning of the brain to those who come. “The majority are in the last year of ESO and in some way want to decide whether or not their future will be linked to science,” says López.

Two students use virtual reality glasses.



Guillermo Carrión / AGM







That is one of the advantages of SeCyT, which combines knowledge with practice, making it more attractive for students to enter the world of science and technology. “The objective is for them to see it in a more playful way and to increase their interest,” commented Mari Carmen and Amalia, two teachers from the San Rafael de Hellín school who attended this event for the first time but who have been very satisfied with their experience. visit: «The students we have spoken to have told us that they really liked it. “We plan to repeat next year.” Furthermore, to encourage their participation, upon arrival they are given a sheet that they must stamp in six different workshops and after this they are given a t-shirt or gifts, a mechanism that in their opinion “stimulates them.”

Violeta and Ainhoa, second-year high school students at the Alquipir Institute in Cehegín, describe the experience as “interesting” and “curious.” When choosing the workshop they liked the most, Violeta chooses biology, while Ainhoa ​​opts for bee pollination.

‘Patitas’ one of the robots used by the Tedax to defuse explosives.



Guillermo Carrión / AGM







After noon, the thousands of students who gathered began to clear the premises and gathered at the entrance to head back to their educational centers. For these students who participated in the premiere of the twentieth edition of SeCyT, the day has ended, but in some of them the seed of science has already germinated.