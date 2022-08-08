Yemeni Foreign Minister Ahmed bin Mubarak confirmed today, Monday, the Yemeni government’s support for any opportunity to extend the truce sponsored by the United Nations in his country.
On Monday, the Yemeni foreign minister said during a joint press conference in Amman with his Jordanian counterpart, Ayman Safadi, that “many challenges have encountered this truce,” adding that “it is a fragile truce, but we will spare no effort to take advantage of any peace opportunity and any window of peace unless we deal with it positively.”
He considered that the truce, which was renewed for the third time, is “an opportunity and a space of hope that we hope will be exploited and dealt with.”
“We will continue to deal positively with this truce, and we will continue to make Taiz a real peace test, and we will see if the militias will succeed in that or not,” he stressed.
For his part, Safadi said in the press conference that Jordan believes that “there is no alternative to a political solution (in Yemen) according to the three references and the Gulf initiative.”
The Special Envoy of the Secretary-General of the United Nations in Yemen, Hans Grundberg, announced earlier this month the extension of the truce for an additional two months until the second of next October.
#Yemeni #government #confirms #support #opportunity #extend #truce
Leave a Reply