Cuba.- A young woman never expected that her birthday party fifteen years it would become one of the most appreciated for her life, because far from being the protagonist of this great celebration, she preferred to give the main role to a street dog who inevitably became the sensation of her life. Photoshoot.

It was through social networks where this unusual event went viral due to the great tenderness and love that he expressed “Olivia”, a young quinceanera who decided to give her lap to a street dog when she was doing her XV-year session.

The cute story was shared by Nester Nunez, father of the young who is now 18 years old but who still remembers with great love how a puppy filled his daughter Olivia with joy when he, who is a professional photographer, took photos of her in the streets of Cuba.

“The fifteen of Firulais”the father titled the series of photographs in which he described how the puppy stole the reflectors during the photo.

“We had been going by, tense because of the session of fifteen, because of the schedules, the sun, when he approaches curious, and I signal to Oli. the rest were them“commented the Nester in the publication.

The young woman’s father commented that her daughter not only caressed the puppy, but she brought it closer to her to have it in front of her while the puppy was all “ photogenic, who accepted the lap offered to him“..

The father commented that this moment gave his daughter great joy, however, having two pets made it very difficult for them to have a third canine member in their family.

“We already have two Firulais at home. We can’t with another. Maybe another girl… someone who always wants to laugh like Oli”, It ended in the publication that went viral on social networks.