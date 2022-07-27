EP Wednesday, July 27, 2022, 4:41 p.m.



The La Manga Athletics Club hopes to match the figure of 2,300 runners who participated in the XI Cross of Cabo de Palos last year. The new edition of this solidarity race, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, will be held this Saturday, July 30, starting and finishing on Paseo Dimas Ortega, known as Paseo del Puerto.

The race, which has the collaboration of the Sports Departments of the Cartagena and San Javier City Councils, was presented to the media this Wednesday, July 27, in the reception room of the Cartagena Town Hall, according to municipal sources in a statement.

The event was attended by the president of the La Manga Athletics Club, Norberto Martín González, and the representatives of the two consistories, institutions that collaborate to make the event possible for another year. The Councilor for Sports of the Cartagena City Council, Álvaro Valdés, and the mayor Sergio Martínez on behalf of the San Javier City Council. The latter stressed that this type of event is an opportunity to “show the great territory and the great area of ​​beaches that we have and that so many people come to visit over the years.”

The presentation to the media was also attended by the Councilor for Tourism, Cristina Pérez; the mayor of Social Services, Mercedes García; and the president of the Cabo de Palos Women’s Association, Isabel Belmonte.

More activities



The race will start with the runners from the benjamín, juvenile and infantile categories, which will make way for the adults. This year, in addition, the participants will find several gifts in their bags thanks to the support of several sponsors.

Compared to previous years, there will also be more activities at the finish line, from the usual physiotherapy service offered by Practiser, to the Asian cafes of José Díaz, passing through the tasting of Estrella de Levante. In the same way, the route is improved with several surprises that raise the level of excellence that this test seeks.

Among them, a rock concert with local groups at the end of the event, as announced by the president of the club. Martín also took advantage of the occasion to remember the importance of hydrating and taking precautions against the high temperatures expected this Saturday.

a charity event



The La Manga Athletics Club recalls that this race, described by Valdés as “the test par excellence of the last 12 years”, has a triple objective for tourism, sports and also solidarity. The proceeds are allocated each year to charities, which allowed the last edition to distribute 7,000 euros among seven NGOs in the municipalities of Cartagena and San Javier. In this way, it approaches the mythical figure of 60,000 euros donated between all the editions, which is expected to be exceeded this year.

