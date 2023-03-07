When Microsoft introduced its Xbox Series X console, everyone was mocked for the similarity in appearance with a refrigerator…until Microsoft made coolers shaped like Xbox Series X. In a bold move to take ownership and turn it around, endearing themselves to the public, and giving away a few coolers in the process.

But it seems that those from Seattle were not satisfied without completing the family of household appliances, so it was the turn of the Xbox Series S, which was criticized for looking like a bread toaster.

Well, a French site gained popularity by presenting a list of promotional products for the Xbox brandincluding a sliced ​​bread toaster in the look of an Xbox Series S. The item is priced at 60 eurowill be sold in some stores in France and Belgium but does not have a release date yet.

The appliance has a maximum power of 800 watts, has 6 levels of toasting intensity and three modes of use: defrost, bagels and manual shutdown). Two slices of bread up to 4 centimeters thick can be toasted. It has anti-static, anti-slip controls and a removable grill for easy cleaning.

Other promotional items announced include:

-A tool box Halo

-RGB illuminated mouspads with designs inspired by Xbox Series X and S

-Xbox Series X inspired stackable boxes

-A stylus inspired by Xbox Series X

-A complete black Xbox tableware

-A bowl for ramen

-An Xbox controller-shaped plunger

-A Ghost piercer lamp Halo

Via: xbox squad

Editor’s note: I don’t know about you, but that toolbox of Halo makes me eyes I wish more products of this type would have more availability in our country. Let’s hope there are international shipments!