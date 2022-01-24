The Colombian Egan Bernalthe only Latin American to win the Tour de France and current champion of the Giro d’Italia, will undergo surgery after suffering a spectacular accident during training near Bogotá, according to a medical report released on Monday.

The 25-year-old cyclist, who earlier collided with the back of a stopped bus, “must undergo surgery in the next few hours for presenting polytrauma,” the Sabana University Clinic, where he is being treated, explained in a statement. Bernal suffered injuries to his neck, chest and legs.

(You may be interested in: Egan Bernal: these are the multiple injuries, after the accident)

The international press has followed the information on the cyclist’s health step by step. The main media have given special deployment to the information, to what happened and to the official medical part.

what the press says

“Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) suffered a traffic accident on Monday while training in Colombia. The Colombian would have crashed into a public transport bus that was parked,” says the French media L’equipe.

(Also read: Egan Bernal: the accident, step by step)

RMC Sport headlines: Bernal hospitalized after colliding with a bus in Colombia’.

🚲 Le vainqueur du Tour 2019, Egan Bernal, was hospitalized in a stable state après avoir percuté lors d’un entraînement.https://t.co/MQMK6iVsBZ —RMC Sport (@RMCsport) January 24, 2022

La Gazzetta dello Sport, an Italian sports medium, has also followed the information on the Colombian’s health.

The newspaper As of Spain, headlines on its website: ‘The worst is confirmed: Egan Bernal will have to undergo surgery’

🚨 Concern for Egan Bernal after colliding with a bus

🏥 The Colombian cyclist has been taken to the hospital to assess the extent of possible injurieshttps://t.co/kSNETFJf59 – Ace Cycling (@As_Cycling) January 24, 2022

‘Serious accident of Egan Bernal’, headlines the newspaper Marca de España in its web edition. The note collects all the information that emerged from Colombia.

(Also read: Egan Bernal: statement from the clinic where he is treated)

‘Serious accident of Egan Bernal, who crashes into a bus in Bogotá’, is the headline of the Spanish newspaper El País.

“The Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal is hospitalized at the La Sabana Clinic, in Chía, north of Bogotá, where he was transferred shortly after suffering an accident while training with several Ineos colleagues,” he reports.

The Colombian cyclist Egan Bernal is hospitalized at the La Sabana Clinic, in Chía, north of Bogotá, where he was transferred shortly after suffering an accident while training with several Ineos colleagues. Writes @carlosarribashttps://t.co/PHmIAX3ZP2 – THE COUNTRY Sports (@elpais_deportes) January 24, 2022

SPORTS