The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation announced the launch of a grant program worth 11 million dirhams (about 3 million US dollars), in cooperation with the UpLink platform, affiliated with the World Economic Forum, with the aim of contributing to international efforts to combat hunger and enhance the resilience, sustainability and health of food systems. Food and water.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation signed a letter of intent with the UpLink platform of the World Economic Forum, with the aim of supporting the global initiative for food innovation centres. In general, the cooperation between the two parties aims to enhance joint efforts aimed at achieving more innovation in the field of food systems.

The announcement of the signing of the new cooperation agreement came on the sidelines of the participation of the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives” Foundation in the work of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, during the period from January 15 to 19, within the framework of the programs and initiatives implemented by the “Food Innovation Center” in the Emirates, which It was launched by the Initiatives Foundation in cooperation with the World Economic Forum last December, during its participation in the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which was held in Expo City Dubai, to encourage innovations and improve food production mechanisms, and provide it to the deserving poor in sustainable ways.

Through the UpLink platform and the network of food innovation centers around the world, cooperation between the two parties aims to invest in innovative ideas to find the best ways to confront food insecurity, and to support and enable innovators in the food systems sector to translate their ideas into reality, by providing them with the necessary resources to launch and implement quality programs. And facilitating their work from a procedural standpoint, in addition to providing all possible support based on the great experience possessed by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation in the fields of humanitarian and relief work, and in all aspects of its work and programmes. By launching the new program, the Initiatives Foundation aims to encourage the principle of creative initiative in a broader context that contributes to effectively dealing with a number of pressing humanitarian challenges, starting with providing food and extending to include education, health, work, and social security.

Noble goals

Saeed Al Eter, Assistant Secretary-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, confirmed that the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives continues to develop its programs and projects in accordance with a comprehensive humanitarian vision, aiming to change the lives of tens of millions of people for the better, and to enable poor segments to Obtaining their basic needs and helping them to overcome their living crises and enjoy the conditions of a decent living. His Excellency pointed out the importance of the partnerships concluded by the Initiatives Foundation to achieve these noble goals for which the Foundation was established.

He said: “The grants program embodies a major principle in the Foundation’s work, which is openness to new ideas, promoting innovation and encouraging creativity in all aspects of its work and humanitarian activities, to achieve the desired positive impact over the broadest geographical scope, and to reach the largest possible number of needy people around the world. There is no doubt that the new partnership with the World Economic Forum represents an important step in agricultural innovation, especially in less fortunate communities, and in line with the visions of the Initiatives Foundation and its constant keenness to cooperate with UN and international organizations, and those concerned with development and humanitarian work.”

Common goals

For his part, Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and President of the World Economic Forum, said: “The long-term well-being and security of our societies depends on the resilience of food and water systems. Today, we are honored to strengthen relations with the United Arab Emirates and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation through The UpLink platform and the network of food innovation centers are platforms capable of enhancing cooperation and supporting the global innovation movement to ensure that millions of farmers around the world, and the world’s population of more than 8 billion people, benefit from specialized solutions. UpLink allows attracting innovators who are able to contribute significantly towards building A sustainable and just future.”

Innovative solutions

The upcoming cooperation highlights the most prominent initiatives currently in place in the Food Innovation Centers Network, and also contributes to the development of innovative solutions across the various countries of the Food Innovation Centers Network, including the UAE. The UpLink platform will play a pivotal role in attracting and accelerating innovations in food systems. The Open Innovation Platform is characterized by following a unique methodology that focuses on establishing a large-scale entrepreneurial movement and building bridges within the innovator community.

Quality initiatives

The initiatives of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation include dozens of initiatives and institutions that implement charitable and humanitarian work programs in various parts of the world within five main axes: aid, humanitarian and relief, health care and combating disease, spreading education and knowledge, innovating the future and leadership, and empowering communities. In order to support institutional humanitarian work, achieve its sustainability, expand its positive impact, establish a culture of hope in the region and the world, and contribute to achieving the desired development for a better future.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, through its five axes, spent 1.4 billion dirhams in the year 2022, contributing to improving the lives of 102 million people in 100 countries. The programs and initiatives of the humanitarian and relief aid axis benefited 30 million and 200 thousand people, an increase of about 7.3 million. Beneficiary for the year 2021. The volume of spending on various initiatives, projects and programs under this axis reached 910 million dirhams, an increase of 493 million over the year 2021.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, within the aid, humanitarian and relief axis, implemented several campaigns to feed food, beginning with the 10 million meals campaign, which was launched in Ramadan 2020 as the first and largest community solidarity movement to provide food support to those affected within the country by the repercussions of the virus pandemic crisis. Covid-19”, passing through the 100 Million Meals campaign, which was launched in Ramadan 2021 as the largest regional campaign to provide food support to the needy in 20 countries in the Arab region and the continents of Africa and Asia, and the One Billion Meals campaign, which was launched in Ramadan 2022 as the largest campaign of its kind regionally with the aim of providing one billion meals. In 50 countries, enhancing the UAE’s qualitative contribution to the global effort to eradicate hunger, leading to the “Billion Meals Endowment” initiative, which was launched last Ramadan, to launch the largest endowment fund to feed food sustainably.