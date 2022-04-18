The Tokyo medalists will be in Turkey together with 14 other Azzurri for the first international leg of the season

It will be the Turkish city of Antalya that will host the first international event of the outdoor archery season. Everything is ready for the first stage of the World Cup which will take place from 19 to 24 April and will also see sixteen archers of the Italian national team at the start, including medalists at the Tokyo Olympics Mauro Nespoli and Lucilla Boari. A total of 47 nations will be represented with 340 archers at the start of which 198 in the Olympic and 142 in the compound. The World Cup will then continue in May in South Korea in Gwangju, in June in Paris, in July in Medellin and will end in October with the finals in Tlaxcala in Mexico.

BLUE IN THE RACE – There will be a total of sixteen blues in the race. During the men’s Olympic arc, the Technical Director Giorgio Botto summoned Mauro Nespoli, Federico Musolesi and David Pasqualucci of the Air Force and Alessandro Paoli of the Blue Flames. In the women there will be Lucilla Boari and Tatiana Andreoli of the Fiamme Oro and the archers of the Air Force Karen Hervat and Vanessa Landi. As for the compound, the technical director of the sector Flavio Valesella has summoned Marco Bruno (Arcieri Iuvenilia), Elia Fregnan (Arcieri del Torrazzo), Viviano Mior (Kosmos Rovereto), Federico Pagnoni (Compagnia Arcieri Bresciani), Irene Franchini (Fiamme Azzurre) , Marcella Tonioli (Montalcino Archers) and the athletes of the Cormòns Archers Paola Natale and Sara Ret. In addition to the technical director Giorgio Botto and the head of delegation Enrico Rebagliati, the coaches of the curved Matteo Bisiani and Natalia Valeeva, the technical director of the compound Flavio Valesella, the psychologist Manolo Cattari and the physiotherapist Andrea Rossi will be present in Turkey.

THE PROGRAM – The competition program includes the first official arrows on Tuesday 19 April afternoon with both men’s and women’s compound qualifications. On Wednesday morning the compound team competition will take place with all the challenges including the finals for the bronze. In the afternoon debut for the Olympic archers with the 72 ranking round arrows for men and women. The race will continue on Thursday morning with all the clashes up to the finals for the bronze of the curved teams and in the afternoon with the first individual clashes (up to the quarter-finals) of the compound. On Friday morning the mixed teams will be on stage with clashes up to the semifinals, followed by the elimination rounds of the Olympic arch competition. Finally, the weekend will be dedicated to all the finals, with the compound ones on Saturday and the Olympic arc on Sunday that will follow this pattern: in the morning the challenges for team and mixed team gold, in the afternoon semifinals and bronze finals. and individual gold.

April 18 – 19:43

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#World #Cup #restarts #Nespoli #Boari #competing #Antalya