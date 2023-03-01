Paris (AFP)

Frenchman Just Fontaine, who holds the record for the number of goals in one version of the World Cup (13 goals) died in 1958, at the age of 89.

Fontaine was one of the stars of the French national team in the World Cup in Sweden in 1958, when he led his country to the semi-finals for the first time in its history, before losing to Brazil led by Pele.

Fontaine scored 30 goals in 21 international matches for France between 1953 and 1960.