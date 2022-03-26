⚽️ RIVER PLATE vs. BOCA JUNIORS ⚽️

? It is played in the Monumental Stadium!

? Sunday 03/27 at 4:00 p.m.

Announcement: Due to the remodeling works that are being carried out in the Monumental, the game will be behind closed doors with the presence of relatives and guests. pic.twitter.com/wTCnWiOTMK

– Only Women’s Football (@SoloFutbolFem) March 23, 2022