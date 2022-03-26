The fifth date of the YPF Women’s Tournament starts today with the matches between El Porvenir and Deportivo Español and Gimnasia against Ferro, at 3:45 p.m. Tomorrow, the day will have a pearl: the superclásico will be played that will have River as local. But this time, the Millionaires will not receive Boca at the River Camp, where they have been playing as locals, but at the Monumental. For the first time, the club’s women’s team will play a match in the main stadium. Here we tell you everything you need to know about the game.
The match between River and Boca will be played at the Monumental, behind closed doors due to renovations, on Sunday, March 27 from 4:00 p.m. It will be possible to follow on the screen and the DeporTV platforms.
The superclásico has already been played 62 times with 36 wins for Boca, 14 for River and 12 draws. In total, the teams scored 206 goals in those games: Boca scored 135 and River, 71.
The last match between both teams was in the semifinal of the YPF 2021 Tournament, on November 20, where Boca won 3-0 with goals from Clarisa Huber, Yamila Rodríguez and Andrea Ojeda.
Both teams are tournament leaders along with UAI Urquiza with an ideal score. Neither River nor Boca received goals against. On the previous date, the Millionaires beat Ferro by the minimum and the Xeneixes won 4-0 against Villa San Carlos. In the table of scorers, River has Carolina Birizamberri, the Uruguayan striker with 6 goals. Boca, for its part, has the most widely distributed goals, but Andrea Ojeda appears among the scorers, who reached 502 goals with the blue and gold shirt.
