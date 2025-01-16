The woman that the mayor of Estepona signed as a position of trust, before the judge: “She told me that he did and undid in his farmhouse”

CPB, the woman hired for a month and a half as a position of trust by the mayor of Estepona José María García Urbano while she supposedly had a relationship with him, declared last Monday before the judge that she never did any work for the city council, that she did not know her tasks and that he did not even set foot in the town hall. 48 days after being appointed and after receiving just over 5,200 euros, she stopped without having worked on anything or receiving any explanation, according to what she said.

The murky sexual scandal that surrounds García Urbano, the “miracle mayor” of the PP with absolute power in Estepona

“No one called me.” “I haven’t gone any day, because he didn’t ask me to go. He just said “I’ll call you.” I was worried, but if he just tells me that he will call me…” “I don’t know the tasks of the area, the functions that were assigned to me.” “I haven’t made any report, because they didn’t call me to work, I don’t know what to do.” Her full statement, which this media has been able to hear, was a string of how to tell the judge the same thing in different ways: that García Urbano hired her, that he put her there only to have her “close”, that she never worked and that she was fired without no formal communication: he simply stopped receiving his paycheck.

Her words portray an apparently arbitrary behavior by the councilor, who appointed her as a position of trust personally and then did not give her a task. All this, with the supposed ignorance of the woman, who says that she always waited for him to call her to assign her duties. “José María told me that it was his personal work, in his personal area. But I don’t know what it was,” she told the judge last Monday. “Did he tell you if there were other people in a similar situation to yours?” asked a lawyer for the popular prosecution. “Not at that time. But what he did and undid in his farmhouse, as he calls it, yes,” she replied. “Do you call the town hall a “cortijo”?” “Intimately yes.”

According to his story, at that time both were in a relationship that had started in 2021 and that was “cooling.” During the year 2022, the mayor had paid her the rent for an apartment, but that ended in January 2023. Always according to that version, she was putting off, but “so that I wouldn’t leave, she offered me the job.” “Over time I realized that it was in exchange for me staying here.” She wanted to return to Córdoba, where she has family.

The judge investigates whether there was embezzlement in the signing of the woman, who was the partner of a local police officer from Córdoba, stationed in Estepona, who reported García Urbano for allegedly forcing him to have sexual relations, in which she also participated. . Within the framework of this alleged case of sexual harassment, the woman told the judge about her hiring by the municipality, which led to opening a separate piece.

The woman, who was signed in February 2023 as a trusted advisor assigned to the External Control Area without having any experience or knowledge of public contracting, confirmed on Monday what she had already told her when she appeared for the alleged sexual harassment. His statement was made as a witness, and, therefore, with an obligation to tell the truth. Otherwise, you could incur the crime of false testimony.

García Urbano denounces “distortion” of the facts

García Urbano also appeared on Monday, he as an investigator. He availed himself of his right not to answer either the judge, the prosecutor or the popular accusations (PSOE and Vox) and proclaimed his innocence and his “perplexity and surprise” because the woman “twisted” the facts. According to the mayor, who has governed Estepona with an absolute majority since 2011, his appointment at the end of the last term occurred because “a kind of mantra had spread”: “Perhaps the city council had neglected conservation, maintenance, details. We considered that it was convenient to reinforce these services, the work of the operational brigades, know public opinion, be on social networks…”

In his four successive terms, the mayor has ensured that Estepona offers an image of a clean, beautiful and friendly city, with multiple decorative actions, such as the display of thousands of flower pots or colorful murals on facades. It has been one of its main hallmarks, although the opposition has insistently blamed it for neglecting security, cleanliness or transportation beyond the city center.

According to the mayor, this supposed rumor in the town led him to think that one more person might be needed on the team that supervises municipal contracts. The municipality pays 44 million a year for outsourced garden, beach, cleaning and signage services, among others. And he chose, according to his story, CPB, “not as an employee, because it is complex,” but as a position of trust, since he had not exhausted his “quota” of advisors for the mandate. A position of trust to check the lighting of the streetlights or the luster of the geraniums. “They are not [tareas] especially complex, but they were very important at that time,” he told the judge.

They had met online, and the mayor explained that that was key to hiring her. “I thought of her, the one I had confidence in, I knew she could do it well, she was available, she knew the city, she was an alert person with the ability to observe and be with the neighbors, she knew the networks… In fact, she had contacted me for the first time. once through a social network.”

In the documentation delivered to the judge there is a report that says that he did not participate in files nor did he have a time record. The councilor defended that he did work, although he was absent several of the 48 days (which he did not specify) due to a longer than expected convalescence.

The problem for the councilor is that the city council or he still does not present documentary evidence of anything: neither of that discharge, nor of the work he carried out. García Urbano assured the judge that she informed what she was doing, but only to him: “Yes, verbally. Sometimes by telephone. Surely he went to the town hall,” he said.