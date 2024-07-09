It’s time for offers dedicated to gaming, and for the occasion Amazon Italy is offering a title that will delight all action-RPG fans: we are obviously talking about The Witcher 3: Wild Huntwhich is offered in its Light Edition for Nintendo Switch on offer at all-time low with an excellent 50% offallowing you to save a good 20 euros compared to the recommended price. If you are interested in purchasing it, all you need to do is click on this addressor alternatively click on the box immediately below.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Light Edition is available for Nintendo Switch for only 19.99 euroscompared to the list price of 39.99 euros. The product is also Sold and shipped by Amazonso you can take advantage of the Prime service for free home delivery. Currently, delivery is expected within a maximum of two working weeks.