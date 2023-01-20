The Polish developer CD PROJECT RED in charge of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt already announced the release date of its new edition for PS5 Y Xbox XS. It is scheduled for January 26, 2023. However, the exact launch areas have not yet been revealed, for the moment it is assured for Europe and North America.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition promises to make the most of its new optimizations on different platforms. It was revealed that it will implement visual improvements and improve techniques that will surpass the original title.

PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC users received a free update on December 14, 2022. For their part, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X owners will get the physical release of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

About what the physical format will include The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition

New performance modes

Support for AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution

Better and faster load times

the expansions Hearts of Stone & Blood and Wine

16 additional contents

New camera options

Signal transmission optimization

Includes photo mode

cross platform progression

Especially, for PS5, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will implement advanced haptics and adaptive triggers —DualSense—. This with the aim of achieving a more immersive experience for players in the universe of The Witcher.

Henry Cavill and the CD PROJEKT RED video game

Towards the end of 2022, Henry Cavill who played Geralt of Rivia in the Netflix series, announced his departure due to changes in the narrative and script which, it was warned, would not exactly follow the novels by the Polish writer that inspired the video game.

Nevertheless, The update of the video game delivery implemented, in honor of the actor, a special mission that includes Cavill’s puppy.

