CD Projekt RED will launch in stores of physical versions Of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S and apparently the release date and price have been revealed. As reported by Insider Gaming, according to information shared by an online retailer, the launch is set for January 26, 2023 at $34.99 / £29.99.

This physical re-release, in addition to all the improvements of the next-gen upgrade released last month, will also include the expansions Heart of Stone, Blood and Wine and all additional content released by CD Projekt RED over time, including themed extras with the Netflix series.

That’s not all, since to make the retail version even more captivating for collectors, it will also include an exclusive compendium, stickers and a map of the game world of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, same as the Nintendo Switch version.

The Witcher 3

Clearly for the moment we recommend that you take the rumors reported by Insider Gaming with a grain of salt, although Tom Henderson’s portal is notoriously quite reliable. In any case, if the launch of the retail version of The Witcher 3 is really set for the end of January, then official communications from CD Projekt RED will probably arrive shortly.