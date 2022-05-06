Culiacán, Sinaloa.- Society loses a brave and critical voice with the journalist’s murder Luis Enrique Ramírez Ramos, said the President of the Union of Tenants of the Culiacán Center ULCC, Óscar Sánchez Beltrán.

He indicated that the murder of the communicator not only affects the union, but the entire society as a whole.

“Journalists are not only communicators, but they are social fighters who push positive transformations in a community with their complaints,” he said.

The leader of the merchants revealed that Ramirez Ramos gave voice to the complaints from his sector, mainly the abuses committed by the municipality.

They murdered a great person, he maintained, with great social recognition at the national and international level.

Read more: “It shocks us all”, Mario Zamora reacts to the murder of Luis Enrique Ramírez

Sánchez Beltrán made a call to the prosecutor’s office so that without fear of anything they advance in the investments to find those responsible.