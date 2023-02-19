The critics loved “The whale”acclaimed film that shows the most dramatic acting side of Brendan Fraser.

brendan fraser He was nominated for the 2023 Oscars for “The Whale”, a film directed by Darren Aronofsky that has earned him prolonged applause at international film festivals, the acclaim of viewers and the respect of specialized critics. The film, in which the actor plays a man weighing more than 550 pounds, certainly distances him from his previous well-remembered characters that made him famous in Hollywood, but it hasn’t yet reached all commercial theaters. The public wonders when his arrival in theaters and streaming will become effective.

Brendan Fraser stars in “The Whale”, a brutal film directed by Darren Aronosfky, a director who likes to address issues such as depression, drugs and other brutal cases. Photo: composition/A24

Where can you see “The Whale”?

“The whale” will arrive in Peruvian theaters at the beginning of March of this year. However, Fraser fans are also wondering when and where they can see the film via streaming.

For now, the Esquire portal ensures the release of the film in the Movistar Plus catalog, around March 31, although a lot depends on how much longer they decide to give it in theaters or if it manages to take home some Oscars. But this would only be in the case of Spain, due to the agreement between the platform and the production company A24.

For now, there is no date or place for Latin America. Even so, it is expected that it can reach HBO Max or Netflix by mid-year, which are usually the first to get hold of the aforementioned studio’s films.

Brendan Fraser returns to the cinema with “The whale”. Photo: A24

What is “The Whale” about?

“An inmate who weighs more than 250 kilos, who hides from the world by eating himself to death, gets a chance for redemption just when he gives up his life for lost,” says the official synopsis of the film that inspired its plot in the eponymous work, written by Samuel D. Hunter.

“The whale” is undoubtedly one of the best films of 2022. The Rotten Tomatoes audience gave it 91% approval, while critics 65%. “With a heartbreaking story brought to life by a stellar performance by Brendan Fraser, ‘The Whale’ is as hard to watch as it is to look away,” reads the audience consensus.