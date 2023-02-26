Brendan Fraser, the actor from “The Mummy,” returned with the most challenging role of his career. Now, he’s fighting to win the Oscar for the first time in his career.

“The whale” brought Brendan Fraser back to the Hollywood map and is causing a stir thanks to the interpretation of his leading man. Not for nothing, the actor was nominated for the Oscars and the fans could not agree more with the recognition.

It should be noted that the characterization was a key piece to appreciate the actor’s transformation into an obese man who weighs 272 kilos. For this reason, we share with you the makeup process that left more than one speechless.

Check out Brendan Fraser’s transformation here

The process to transform Brendan Fraser into Charlie was handled by Adrien Morot, the makeup artist. It involved prosthetics, makeup, and a special fat suit. In total, these supplies weighed up to 300 pounds.

Artist Brendan Fraser would spend five to six hours in the makeup area each morning before shooting began. Little by little, the workers reduced the time to two or three hours.

The biggest challenge: making Brendan Fraser obese

“How you do makeup that’s non-distracting while obviously being respectful and empathetic and precise, and that people will forget after the initial shock of seeing Brendan Fraser in that state. So are people just going to dive into the story and watch Charlie for the rest of the movie? Those were the biggest challenges from the beginning,” Adrien Morot detailed to Entertainment Weekly.