After a strong heat wave in recent days, next weekend will see heavy rain in areas of the Southeast and Central-West regions of Brazil. According to the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet), on Sunday (19), the volume of rain in 24 hours could exceed 100 millimeters (mm) in some areas.

The strong heat, combined with the increase in humidity and strong winds will increase the occurrence of localized storms, with gusts of wind and hail in São Paulo, the Triângulo Mineiro and the west and south of Minas Gerais, in addition to the Rio de Janeiro, Goiás, Federal District and Mato Grosso.

On Saturday (18), with the approach of a cold front along the coast of the Southeast Region, there may be storms with gusts of wind, varying between 80 km/h and 100 km/h, and hail in the south of Mato Grosso do Sul , São Paulo, southern Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro.

On Sunday (19), storms could spread across the central area of ​​the country due to the increase in humidity across the continent, combined with the strongly hot, humid and unstable atmosphere.

Between Sunday and next Monday (20), the forecast indicates the occurrence of large volumes of rain in São Paulo, especially in the center-north of the state, capital and Metropolitan Region, in the coastal strip and the Vale do Paraíba region, in the south. of Minas Gerais, in the Zona da Mata region of Minas Gerais and in Rio de Janeiro.