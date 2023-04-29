This Saturday Monterrey and Pumas close their activity in the regular phase of the tournament, when they meet on the BBVA pitch.
Monterrey is the general leader and no one will move it from the first position where it is with 37 points. For their part, the university students continue in the play-off fight, since they are positioned in 12th place with 18 units, and a defeat in this game plus a victory by Puebla or San Luis, would leave them eliminated from the tournament.
In this regard, the Mexican midfielder Ulises Rivas Nothing was saved, and he sent a ‘little message’ for the Rayados squad.
“Many times in the Mexican League, the teams that end the tournament in the best way are the ones that end up achieving important things and being dangerous in the final phases, we are concentrating on going and having a good game with Rayados and from there we can go.”commented the player in an interview for Claro Sports.
He also added that they are psyched up to win Monterrey, so they will leave everything on the pitch to come out with the three points from one of the most complicated pitches in the country.
“We don’t really have that in mind, we are working to go and win in Monterrey, we know that it is a complicated team, it is the super leader, but we also come from a good run of playing good games and confident that we can get a good result.”he assured.
For now, you can enjoy this game on Saturday at 7:05 p.m., through the exclusive signal of FOX Sports Premium.
#warning #Ulises #Rivas #match #Rayados
Leave a Reply