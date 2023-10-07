They will not have an easy path to El Nido. The new series from the ‘The Walking Dead’ universe, titled ‘Daryl Dixon’, will premiere the penultimate episode of its first season, which promises to be key in the story starring the remembered hunter, whose role is played by Norman Reedus. In the fifth chapter, we will be able to see the journey that Daryl will have in his mission to transport Laurent to a place called El Nido, which is described as “the promised land” and a refuge from the zombie apocalypse that is plaguing the entire world.

If you want to know the final moments of the series, in the following note you will find all the necessary details to continue with the story and be a participant in the adventure of the man with the crossbow in France.

What time to watch episode 5 of ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’?

The new chapter of ‘Daryl Dixon’which is the fifth spin-off of the franchise ‘The Walking Dead’, will premiere on Sunday, October 8, 2023. This production inspired by the beloved hunter launched its fourth episode at 6:00 pm in the United States (Pacific time); However, here we will leave you other reference times so you don’t miss the new zombie installment:

Mexico: 7.00 pm

United States (Central time): 8:00 pm

Peru: 8.00 pm

Colombia: 8.00 pm

United States (Eastern time): 9.00 pm

Chile: 10.00 pm

Argentina: 10.00 pm

Spain: 3.00 am (the next day)

Where to watch ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ episode 5 ONLINE?

‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ It can be seen ONLINE through the streaming platform AMC+, in which you can also find the previous episodes of the series. It should be clarified that This service is not available for any Latin American country..

How to watch episode 5 of ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

However, if you want to see ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ ONLINE and FREE, you can access pages like Cuevana, PelisPlus, among others, which have all the chapters on their platforms. However, as these are pages dedicated to the unauthorized dissemination of audiovisual material, you must enter them at your own risk.

What is the series ‘Daryl Dixon’ about?

“Daryl disembarks in the area of ​​origin of the virus that caused the epidemic, in France, but he doesn’t really know how he got there and for what reason. There he will begin a journey through a broken but resilient France, with the hope to return home safely. However, as his journey back progresses, the connections he makes along the way complicate his final plan,” indicates the official synopsis of ‘Daryl Dixon’.

The story of ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ takes place in France, which is infested with zombies. Photo: AMC

What is the cast of ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’?