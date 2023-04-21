There are less than 24 hours left for the most important ultra-distance race in the Region to kick off. More than five thousand people participate this Saturday, at 08:05, in one of the most popular sporting events in Cartagena: the Ruta de las Fortalezas. The test is twelve years old and maintains its appeal at the national level, probably due to its unique route: the mountains, trails, castles and fortifications that are part of the historical and military heritage of Cartagena.

The race is organized by the General Albacete y Fuster Marine Infantry School. Military personnel will install the tents at the cruise terminal this Thursday, for the collection of numbers on Friday. The uninterrupted schedule is from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. During the early hours of Friday to Saturday, the beacons will also be placed along the 50-kilometre route. The layout is the same as every year, with the exception that this time the passage through Arsenal is maintained but not through Navantia.

refreshment points

It is a unique race, with an idyllic setting that until just over a decade ago seemed forgotten. Conquering the fortifications that surround Cartagena gives an epic touch to an event that also has a unique hardness and a mileage that attracts attention: 50 kilometers.

The organization, which is exceeded year after year, is another of the factors that have led to more and more routers. The supplies are abundant, the sanitary system is enormous, the start is increasingly organized and the route is pampered to the millimeter to avoid collapses or injuries. The collective meal after reaching the goal is also an incentive, with conversations between the ‘runners’.

Two ruteros, with the Christmas Lighthouse in the background.



JM Rodriguez / AGM







A unique environment also strengthens the race. Far from the competition to win it, to which a few dedicate themselves, the vast majority of the participants impose a relatively pleasant rhythm. The jokes and help among those registered are always common and all this contributes to more and more people wanting to reach the finish line and hang the medal at the end.

The mythical points of the route

The Route of the Fortresses covers a good part of the historical and military heritage of the city, during 50 kilometers of hardness and spectacular views of the Mediterranean.

Many people participate in the twelfth edition of this unique test, and there are hundreds who finally do not reach the finish line; last year 1084 runners abandoned. There are five keys in the layout that are of special interest.

The Route of the Fortresses The mythical fortresses of the race: Castle of the Moors The first ascent is found in the Castillo de los Moros. This old fortress dates from the 18th century and covers the neighborhoods of Los Mateos and Santa Lucía. Neighborhood groups and platforms denounced its deterioration for years. The Association of Castles and Fortresses of Cartagena (Aforca) recently requested coordination to maintain the conservation of this and other fortifications. It can happen that here the runners find a certain bunch and agglomeration. There are drawers out and there should be no problems. Calvary The hermitage to Mount Calvario is one of the key points of the Ruta de las Fortalezas, several routers agree. Located to the southeast of the city, its climb must be taken into account: there is a certain unevenness and runners recommend walking up so as not to pay for it in the rest of the test. It is one of the hardest points of the Route for many participants. From there it is linked to San Julián in a technical section where the sole of the shoe is important. Castle of Saint Julian It is one of the most beautiful parts of the route. The castle rises 293 meters above sea level, from where you can see the two lighthouses, Navidad and La Curra, as well as an aerial view of the Port of Cartagena. It is convenient to arrive physically well. General Battery of Fajardo and Castillo Galeras Two points that were key in Cartagena’s past. The defensive barracks from 1860 were built for the numerous troops and battery crews, underlines the chronicler Luis Miguel Pérez Adán, while the 18th century castle became a strong point for the domain of Cartagena. At this point in the race, the sun is beating down with justice and there are those who take salt pills to avoid dehydration. For the 2022 champion, Cisco Díaz Pozo, the combination with asphalt usually chokes him. Watchtower Castle Probably here it is decided which runners reach the finish line or stay halfway. The castle rises 242 meters above sea level and represents the last climb before heading towards the finish line, located at the General Albacete Fuster Marine Infantry School, in Tentegorra. The legs already carry a load of more than 40 kilometres: this is when the cramps appear, because the climb up the ridge is hard and vertical; and the descent is for many suffered at a muscular level.

Tips to avoid getting injured

The participants who will start this Saturday in the 12th edition of the Ruta de las Fortalezas de Cartagena have been preparing this race for months. Almost everyone knows what needs to be done to finish the demanding 50-kilometre course and avoid injury as much as possible. Despite this, every year more than 1,000 runners retire and many of them end up suffering from some type of ailment.

All sports activities require preparation with stretching exercises and others to warm up the muscles, as well as adequate hydration throughout the entire journey. But running marathons as tough as this Route of Strengths, which combines asphalt and mountain, can be especially hard on joints, muscles and general health, due to repetitive impact and so-called “overuse injuries”. Here are the five tips to follow to prevent injuries in this Saturday’s test.

A preparation of six months, at least











The body needs time, rest and adequate nutrition to reach the level that is necessary to take part in a test as tough as the Route of Strengths. Muscles and joints need to adapt during a training program that must be carried out for at least six months. The 10% rule works well: you have to increase the weekly training load but never more than 10%. Getting together with other runners, joining a club or training group or letting yourself be guided by a specialist are all good ideas.

Proper hydration and nutrition











The heat and humidity of Cartagena, despite the fact that we are still in April, tends to punish runners less used to competing in these conditions. It is essential to stay adequately hydrated during all phases of training, as well as during the day of the test. You have to learn to measure the level of sweating, which is based on the amount of fluid that the body loses after an hour of exercise. Proper nutrition is the key to reaching the final stretch of the race well. You have to eat the right carbohydrates at the right time. Eating what is necessary at each aid station is essential.

Choosing a good shoe











The shoes used in a race of this nature are basic. It is estimated that 20% of injuries caused by running are related to the feet. Plantar fasciitis, small tears or inflammation of the tendons and ligaments from the heels to the toes are often the number 1 complaint among marathon runners in the mountains. There is no shoe that is better than another. One must be used that is not new and that fits perfectly to the runner’s foot.

Pick a comfortable pace











The correct technical execution of each stride will act as a measure to prevent all injuries, enhancing actions and protecting the body from forced gestures and/or excess effort, mainly during ascents. When one is exhausted, he usually takes the shortest route and wants to finish as soon as possible. It’s a mistake. Pick a comfortable pace and stick with it. Everyone likes to put all the meat on the grill and demonstrate everything they have trained in a competition of the importance of the Route of the Fortresses. The races request the best of each one, which causes injuries to arrive. The level of fatigue will increase noticeably during the course and it is important to listen to your body and stop before the rupture arrives.

variable intensity











It’s not just the distance we cover training that counts. On many occasions what really matters is at what intensity or level of effort we are doing it. If every time we go out to train we try to give our best, we will be overreaching our body and generating a state of continuous fatigue, exponentially increasing the risk of injury. Great importance and presence should be given to shooting at low intensity, since they will be the key to regenerate neuromuscular stress. The intensity must be variable, both in the preparation of the test and in the race itself. But always in rhythms that the runner can tolerate and assume in the best way.