The crime of Ana María Serrano was classified by the Mexican Prosecutor’s Office as a feminicide. The investigative entity presented evidence against Allan Gil to accuse him of the murder of the daughter of the Colombian lawyer Ximena Céspedes.

At the hearing to legalize the capture, the Prosecutor’s Office detailed that Gil, who was the young medical student’s ex-boyfriend, looked for her three times on the day of the murder..

Apparently, he knew that Serrano, niece of José Manuel Restrepo, former Minister of Finance of Colombia, was alone at home, since her parents had traveled to Europe.

Security camera records

The first recording of the security cameras dates back to 3:55 am on September 12. According to the investigation, the young man arrived in Sayavedra County, the area where Serrano lived, in the Mexican municipality of Atizapán de Zaragoza.

According to the images revealed by journalist Carlos Jiménez, He was aboard a gray car that did not have license plates.

“At that moment, the now detained person used a black face mask and a navy blue cap, in order to hide his identity,” stated the Prosecutor’s Office.

Gil was seen again at 1 pm near Serrano’s residence, in the same car. But this one already had plates. Gil, show the video, hspoke with the family employee.

“He interacted with the home assistant, who told Allan that the young woman was not there, so the detainee today indicated that he would return later to give her a gift,” added the investigative entity.

Finally he returned at 6 pm, when the young woman was alone. “Allan allegedly entered her property where he would have suffocated her to death. Finally, she left aboard the same vehicle,” the authorities stated.

This is how the notorious feminicide of Ana María Serrano fell

Ximena Céspedes was in Europe. According to her, she told Citytvin the early morning hours there he wrote a message to his daughter to see how she was doing. It was 6:30 pm in Mexico, minutes after the crime.

“I do not answer myself. Suddenly, a very strange message came in about fifteen minutes later. She told me ‘wait for me a little while’, something that in her life she would say. That was what caught my attention the most. Then, she sent a farewell message as if it were suicide,” she said.

That conversation is part of the evidentiary material against the young man.

María Ximena Céspedes, mother of Ana María Serrano.

The medical student’s mother first alerted a neighbor, who entered the house at night and found her lifeless: “There was nothing to do.”

With the fingerprint analysis, the security cameras and the facts by which the Prosecutor’s Office identified gender violence, an arrest warrant was issued against Gil.

The young man was captured on Sunday, September 17, in the middle of an extensive operation that even included drones. In addition, the gray car “that belongs to the accused” was located.

After this first procedure in which they legalized his capture and sent him to prison, the judge will decide whether or not to link him to the process for the young woman’s femicide.

‘We want to prevent this from happening to anyone else’: Ana María Serrano’s family

Between January and July 2023, 500 cases of feminicide have been reported in Mexico, according to the National Public Security System. The Atizapán municipality of Zaragoza, where Serrano was murdered, is among the 10 in the State of Mexico with the most femicides in the last five years.

The young student’s mother seeks to ensure that the crime does not go unpunished.

“We want to prevent this from happening to anyone else. This is an inexplicable pain. We don’t know if it is an issue of public policy or education. How do we ensure that this does not happen again and if my testimony is of any use?“, he stated.

Serrano studied Medicine at the Universidad Panamericana, with the goal of being a cardiologist.

His university condemned the death and sent a message of strength to his loved ones: “We join in the grief that his family and friends are experiencing, to whom we reiterate our support for the process they are carrying out. We pray to God to welcome him.” to Ana María in her eternal joy and grant strength to her loved ones.

