The Portuguese coach charged the environment and prepared the team in the days before the match. Here’s how he managed to checkmate Gasperini

José Mourinho not only felt it, but was so convinced that Roma could achieve a result in Bergamo that he began to hammer the team on this well before the eve of the match against Atalanta. In three moves he prepared the checkmate for his friend Gasperini and with him the club (together they decided not to have the Christmas party scheduled 3 days before the game) and the players. That empathy of which Mou often spoke in Bergamo has been seen and seen in the work and in the choices of every day. An example? Captain Pellegrini will join his wife and children in Dubai in the next few days for a few moments of relaxation, but he will bring a physiotherapist with him to train and recover from the muscle injury and return to the field in January in the best possible way.

Video – Mourinho began preparing Bergamo’s victory against Atalanta in the video room, showing the players the images of the match against Villarreal and reiterating to everyone that in Bergamo: “You can win”. He worked a lot on the pitch – and in this he helped the week without cups – and he worked a lot on the players’ heads, convincing them that Gasperini’s team, although very strong, was beatable. And the challenge with the Spaniards in the Champions League, especially the first hour, proved it.

The conference – The Portuguese coach has also reiterated this publicly. That sentence: “Let’s go to Bergamo to win because football is football” said in front of the microphones served to instill even more confidence in the team. He also brought the suspended Felix with him, the injured remained in Rome only to not lose precious hours of work, but as far as possible he wanted the group to be complete just to reiterate to everyone that he believed in it. And the facts proved him right. “If you tell me today: ‘José, stay at home and there is a tie’ I will not accept,” he said from the Trigoria press room. Message that the team has fully understood.

The dressing room – The same concepts reaffirmed in the Bergamo locker room before the match and at half-time. “Before the race – his words – I joked with the guys saying that I hadn’t felt the earthquake but we had to be. So it went “. Obviously Mou, if there had been serious damage or casualties, would never have said certain words, he was able to afford the comparison precisely because the situation was under control and he could only think about football. To the field. The team, also in this case, has received it. And the fans too, given that on Wednesday, for the last of the year, they will fill the Olimpico again against Sampdoria with over 45 thousand appearances. Mou and Roma call, people answer.

December 19, 2021 (change December 19, 2021 | 12:38)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.

#video #conference #speech #motivational #moves #Mou #animated #Roma