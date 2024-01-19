Ali Maali (Dubai)

The Dubai International Basketball Championship is witnessing an application of “IRS” video technology for the first time, in the “33rd edition”, which continues until January 28, in the Rashid bin Hamdan Hall in Al-Nasr Club. It is similar to “VAR” in football, and is relied upon starting from The quarter-finals, through the semi-finals, and up to the final match, and this came after the official approval in the meeting of the technical committee headed by Farid Al-Qaiwani, Daoud Al-Tamimi, a member of the committee, and Qasim Daadoush, the committee’s observer, in order to further impart final justice in the decisions, to the tournament that can be described as “ Old Woman, due to its long history.

Qasim Daadoush, rapporteur of the technical committee in the tournament, confirmed that technology will not be used in the preliminary round, and said: If it is used in the first round, some matches will end at dawn, given that 5 matches are held on some days, and with technology, the duration of the match approaches 3 hours. Therefore, it becomes exhausting for the players, referees, coaches, and fans, so it is implemented starting from the quarter-finals, when there are only 4 matches. This is the first time in the history of the prestigious tournament that this technology has been used.

Dawoud Al-Tamimi, a member of the technical committee, added that the number of arena referees in the tournament reaches 18, including 5 foreigners, and they are: Rabah Najim (Lebanon), Ahmed Al-Shuwaili (Iraq), Wissam Zein (Syria), Taha Al-Hashidi (Yemen), and Sadiq Junbar. Iran,” in addition to 12 international local referees, namely: Hassan Haji, Yaqoub Ghabish, Mohieddin Khattab, Muhammad Rayan, Salem Al Zaabi, Amer Sejri, Haitham Qouja, Hamza Abbas, the Turkish Fatih, the Greek Kostas, Omar Al Bannai, and Omar Al Asmar.

He said: The referees are reviewed through regular meetings with them, so that the tournament comes out in the appropriate manner, in light of the teams and the large audience, and so that there are no problems that prevent the enjoyment of the game.

On the other hand, our team will rest today, and will return to the competition in the second round tomorrow, meeting Al-Ahly Tripoli of Libya in the second group, while Al-Nasr will play its second match today against Al-Ahly Benghazi of Libya in the first group, and the tournament will also witness 4 other matches, Al-Ahly Tripoli of Libya with Homenetmen of Lebanon, Al-Wahda of Syria with Strong Group of the Philippines, Al-Riyadiyah of Lebanon with Salé of Morocco, and the Tunisian national team with Al-Hikma of Lebanon.

For his part, Saeed Mubarak, the Shabab Al-Ahly player, apologized for not being on the national team’s roster for the tournament, due to him undergoing annual knee treatment, which requires him to rest between a week and 10 days. The national team’s technical staff summoned Saeed Mubarak, 38 years old, to the national team’s roster. After being away from it since 2018, where he showed a wonderful level with the “Knights”, locally and in Asia, and he is considered one of the distinguished talents, and his apology was due to him undergoing the treatment phase, with the expectation that he will join the national team in the coming period, after the end of the “Dubai International”.