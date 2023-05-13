The Vatican Secretary of State, Pietro Parolínhas recognized this Friday in Fátima (Portugal) that there are cases of pedophilia in the Catholic Church that “it will not be possible to solve, and cases in the future that it will not be possible to solve either”, according to local media.

This was stated by Parolin at a press conference held at the Fátima sanctuary on the occasion of the massive pilgrimage scheduled for this weekend, where he added that He is “a daily witness of the Pope’s work so that there is greater transparency in the cases”according to the Portuguese medium Expresso.

Regarding the study released in February on the extent of pedophilia within the Portuguese Catholic Church, which figures at more than 4,800 victims of crimes that have occurred in the last 70 years, he assured that the Vatican has closely followed the case and He recalled that the institution works on prevention to avoid future abuses.

“It is a path that must be marked by truth and transparency. The Holy See received this information, it knows what happened, but the decisions are made by the local church,” the cardinal said.

It is a path that must be marked by truth and transparency. The Holy See received that information, it knows what happened, but the decisions are made by the local church.

The position of the Portuguese Episcopal Conference has been widely criticized in the country -including by the Portuguese president, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa-, since it has left the decision to remove or not the priests indicated in that study to the discretion of each bishop, carried out by a team of experts after a year of work.

Parolin, in Fátima for the celebrations of the anniversary of the first appearance of the Virgin to some children in 1917 -according to Catholic tradition-, also responded to the controversy caused in Portugal due to the high cost of construction of the stage and altar for the final mass of the World Youth Day (scheduled for this August in the country), which was finally revised downwards.

“This news happens regularly. They do not make us happy, they cause sadness and suffering,” he claimed, adding that “many of the works” will remain for the local community.

EFE