The Vatican is preparing a meeting between Pope Francis and the President of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky, who would take place this same Saturday, according to Vatican sources.

At the moment there is no official confirmation about the time and place in which the appointment will be held, which would take place a couple of weeks after the pontiff received the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, also at the Holy See.

There is now a mission running, but it is not public yet

In recent weeks, the Vatican has become more mobilized on the Ukrainian conflict, especially after its Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, assured that the mission to stop the war in Ukraine announced by Pope Francis “will go ahead” and revealed that “there are news”, but of a “reserved nature”.

On the “denials” of kyiv and Moscow after the Pope’s announcement of the existence of the missionPaolin specified: “They were not denied, they said they did not know anything, but then there were contacts in which it was clarified by both parties that it was a misunderstanding.”

Earlier the Pope, during the return flight from his recent trip to Budapest, stated: “I am ready to do whatever needs to be done (for peace in Ukraine). Also, there is now a quest going on, but it’s not public yet. Let’s see how… When it’s public, I’ll tell it.”

For its part, the Holy See press office explained that during the meetings that the Ukrainian prime minister held in the Vatican “various issues related to the war in Ukraine were discussed, paying particular attention to the humanitarian aspect and the efforts to restore peace“.

After that meeting, Shmyhal explained in a press conference that with Francis spoke of the peace plan indicated by President Volodomir Zelenski and “possible steps the Vatican could take to help bring about peace.”

“I have requested the assistance of the Vatican and the Pope for the restitution of the children who were forcibly taken by Russia and I have also invited the Pope to visit the Ukraine”, recounted at the headquarters of the Foreign Press Association in Rome.

President Zelensky has also invited the Pope to visit the country, but Francis has always replied that he will do so when he can also go to Moscow.

EFE