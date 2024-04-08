The Vatican published a document this Monday in which it condemns as serious violations of human dignity, in addition to the already known euthanasia or abortion, gender theory, sex change and surrogacy, but is also in favor of decriminalizing the homosexuality.

The text of the dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, entitled 'Dignitas infinite' and whose preparation has lasted five years, is published on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights to offer “the Church also the opportunity to clarify some misunderstandings that often arise regarding human dignity”.

Surrogacy, deplorable



In the document presented by the new prefect, Argentine Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, the “serious violations of human dignity that are of special relevance” are listed and among them the Church positions itself against surrogacy, “through which the child, immensely worthy, becomes a mere object.”

This is something “deplorable”, “which also seriously offends the dignity of women and children and is based on the exploitation of the mother's situation of material need.”

“A child is always a gift and never the object of a contract,” states the text, which recalls Pope Francis' call for “the international community to commit to universally prohibiting this practice.”

At the presentation press conference, Cardinal Fernández assured that when wishing to be a mother, human dignity must be respected and invited people to take advantage of other forms such as adoption.

Decriminalize homosexuality



The Doctrine of Faith, which a few months ago published that blessing gay couples was possible, reiterates that “every person, regardless of their sexual tendency, must be respected in their dignity” and denounces “that in some places they are imprisoned , torture and even deprive many people of the good of life, solely because of their sexual orientation.

In this regard, the cardinal said that “the idea of ​​gay marriage with the very elimination of differences does not seem acceptable,” but “it is painful that some Catholics defend unjust laws” that order the imprisonment of people “for the sole fact of being homosexuals.”

And he added: “We are obviously in favor of the decriminalization of homosexuality.”

Sex change violates dignity



However, the old Holy Office charges against “gender theory”, which it considers “extremely dangerous because it erases differences in its claim to make everyone equal” and “seeks to deny the greatest possible difference between living beings: sexual difference.” .

On the other hand, he condemns sex changes because “it is in the body, in fact, where each person recognizes himself as generated by others, and it is through his body that man and woman can establish a relationship of love capable of generate other people.”

“Hence, any sex change operation, as a general rule, runs the risk of attacking the unique dignity that the person has received from the moment of conception,” although he clarifies that “this does not mean that the possibility is excluded.” in “a person affected by genital anomalies, which are already evident at birth or which develop later.”

Regarding transsexual people, whom the Pope receives in many of his audiences, the head of the Doctrine stated that behind it there is “a tendency of human beings to believe that they are capable of changing and building everything as if there were nothing before them.” “, but the “principle of welcoming everyone, as the Pope says, does not change.”

And “digital violence” is mentioned because “just think about how easy it is, through these media, to endanger the good reputation of any person with fake news and slander.”

An extensive section is dedicated to “violence against women”, among them “coercion to abortion, which affects both mother and child, so often to satisfy the selfishness of men”, but also polygamy, in addition to include a firm condemnation against femicides.

Among the most important issues for the Church is the condemnation of abortion and the text laments “the spread of ambiguous terminology, such as 'termination of pregnancy', which tends to hide its true nature and attenuate its seriousness in public opinion.” public”.

It also condemns euthanasia and assisted suicide and criticizes the fact that there is sometimes talk of “death with dignity laws.”