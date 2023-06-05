THQ Nordic and the developers of KITE Games have announced the releases PS5 and Xbox Series X|S and the strategic The Valiant. It will be available on these consoles fromJuly 11, 2023 at the price of 24.99 euros. The announcement was accompanied by a trailer, which you can view in the player below.

The Valiant arrived on PC via Steam, Epic Games Store and GOG on October 19th. It is a real-time strategy team game set in the Middle Ages, which tells the story of Theodoric of Achenburg, a former crusader knight who, disillusioned by the cruelty of war, is called into action by events that he and his former comrade in arms, Ulrich of Grevel, put into movement 15 years earlier, when they came across a fragment of an ancient artifact: Aaron’s Rod.

Theodoric therefore decides to find the remaining relics to keep them away from Ulrich, and embarks on a journey that will take him through Europe and the Middle East. On his path he will meet many other warriors who will decide to join his cause, from the wise and elderly Rinaldo di Campidonia of the Teutonic Order to the young and ambitious mercenary Grimilde Eidottr with his Company of Crows.

The game offers a wide range of units, from large swordsmen to fast infantry, weapons and skills that can be combined to create numerous strategies. In addition to single campaignthere is also a 3-player cooperative mode and 1v1 and 2v2 PVP.

If you want to know more, we suggest you read our review of The Valiant for PC.