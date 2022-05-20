A federal judge decided this Friday to maintain the validity of the sanitary measure that USA imposed at the beginning of the pandemic, that allows the immediate expulsion of migrants seeking asylum at its borders.

Title 42as the sanitary measure is called that has its origins in a 19th century law and was rarely used, grants US authorities the power to expel visa-free migrants immediately and without legal process presenting themselves at its land border, including those seeking asylum.

According to the court, the plaintiff states have completed the requirements for a temporary injunction

The Democrat AdministrationJoe Biden announced in April that the measure would expire on May 23but at the request of 24 states controlled by the Republican Party, Louisiana federal judge Robert Summerhays issued a temporary injunction to block this action, leaving the measure standing.

“According to the court, the plaintiff states have completed the requirements for a temporary injunctionl,” the ruling says. For activists and experts, the implementation of Title 42 violates international law by not welcoming those seeking asylum or fleeing violent conditions.

“Today’s unfortunate decision says the government can suspend asylum without notice, but cannot restore normal immigration laws without going through a long and complicated process,” Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, senior political adviser to the American Council, told AFP. for Migration, a non-profit organization.

“This senseless decision will lead to more suffering for those seeking asylum and will create more chaos at the border,” he added.

Since the administration of former President Donald Trump invoked the measure in March 2020Title 42 has been used more than 1.8 million times to expel people at the border.

However, by not generating a process or legal consequences, people who are expelled from US territory can try to cross an infinite number of times, many risking dangerous routes through the desert, of the currents or jumping the border wall that in some sections reaches 9.1 meters in height.

According to data from border authorities, last year was the deadliest with 557 border deaths recorded. “The most difficult thing is knowing that more migrants will be without protection and will be placed in high-risk situations,” Pedro Ríos, of the NGO Service Committee of Friends of the United States, told AFP.

AFP

