EP Thursday 16 December 2021, 10:48



The United States authorities have offered a reward of five million dollars – more than 4.4 million euros – for information that leads to the arrest or conviction of the children of the Mexican drug trafficker Joaquín ‘Chapo’ Guzmán. Thus, the State Department has set a price for information related to Ovidio, alias ‘El Ratón’; Iván Archivaldo, alias ‘Chapito’; Jesús Alfredo, alias ‘El Alfredillo’ and Joaquín, alias ‘Güero Moreno’. All four are considered “high-ranking members of the Sinaloa Cartel,” and each is subject to federal indictment for their involvement in drug trafficking.

US diplomacy has detailed in a statement that the country’s president, Joe Biden, has signed two new executive orders declaring a national emergency to deal with the “drug epidemic” that the nation is experiencing, and another formally established by the Council on Transnational Organized Crime. “For years, the United States has suffered the worst drug epidemic in its history … Transnational criminal organizations are largely responsible for bringing these drugs and related violence to our communities,” lamented the State Department.

Chinese narcos



Along with the sons of ‘Chapo’, a reward has also been offered for the Chinese citizen Chuen Fat Yip -as well as for information about his transnational organized crime group, Grupo Yuancheng- accused of charges of possession and intention to distribute substances, and conspiracy to import it.

Similarly, the State Department has set the same amount for information leading to the arrest or conviction of fellow Chinese citizens Fujing Zheng and Guanghua Zheng, both accused of “numerous manufacturing and distribution charges” of fentanyl.