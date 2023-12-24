Military from the USA and Canada reported that Santa Claus flew over Anadyr

Santa Claus began his Christmas journey to deliver gifts and flew over Russian territory. About it reported press service of the United States and Canadian Air Defense Command (NORAD).

The NORAD Tracks Santa program has been operated by the North American Aerospace Defense Command since 1955. On Christmas Eve, NORAD Tracks Santa updates the public on Santa's route as he leaves the North Pole with a bag of presents on his reindeer sleigh.

“Santa in Russia!” NORAD said. According to military information, Santa Claus' flight passed over the villages of Uelen and Lavrentiya in the Chukotka region, then over Anadyr and Magadan, and at 14:23 Moscow time he was near the village of Esso in the Kamchatka region.

The tradition of tracking Santa's sleigh dates back to 1955, when a Colorado newspaper printed an incorrect phone number for a department store that children could call to talk to Santa. The room belonged to the Continental Air Defense Command, and the officer on duty began to reassure the children that Santa was on his way and would deliver all the gifts on schedule.

According to legend, the military tracks Santa's path using infrared sensors that detect the glow of Rudolph the reindeer's red nose. It is he, according to legend, who prevents the team from going astray.