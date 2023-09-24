A high delegation of US officials will arrive in Bogotá this Monday to refine the anti-drug strategy between both countries.

(Also: The millionaire contract with which Colombia seeks to soften its image in the United States)

The delegation will be led by the Undersecretary of State for the Office of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL), Todd D. Robinson; the deputy director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP), Adam Cohenand the Deputy Administrator of the USAID Office for Latin America and the Caribbean, Marcela Escobariamong other officials.

(You can read: ‘Let it be investigated if they are sabotages of peace’: Francia Márquez on attacks in Cauca)

It is speculated that among those attending will also be senior representatives of the White House National Security Council.

The delegation will participate this Monday and Tuesday in the Anti-Narcotics Working Group between the United States and Colombia (CNWG), created precisely to articulate the anti-drug policy and that has gained greater relevance since President Gustavo Petro presented a new strategy two weeks ago.

(Also: ‘Republicans close the door to Francia Márquez because of her skin color’: Democratic leader)

The Colombian side will be represented by the Minister of Justice, Néstor Osuna.

The trip also comes 10 days after Joe Biden’s administration certified Colombia’s performance in the fight against drugs, but not before expressing concern about the increase in illicit crops in the country, found in the most recent report. recent UN report.

(You can read: United States: Colombians in Washington warn about Gustavo Petro’s policies)

Robinson and others will remain in the country until Thursday the 28th as it has an expanded agenda to review the programs that the INL supports in the country “to reduce drug production and trafficking, counteract environmental crimes such as illegal mining, and strengthen the rule of law and human rights.”

SERGIO GÓMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington

On Twitter @sergom68