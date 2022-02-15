A hundred policemen surround the mansion of former President Juan Orlando Hernández in Tegucigalpa, waiting for the Supreme Court of Honduras to decide whether or not to approve the extradition request that the US government has processed.

Less than three weeks ago he left office, but the citizens were already chanting enthusiastically the night of his electoral defeat: “Juanchi goes to New York!” His brother, Toni Hernández, was sentenced last year by the same Manhattan court in which he will have to be tried for being part of a “violent drug cartel” if the authorities of his country authorize the extradition. “There is no mercy for narco-politicians!”, Then the banners outside the Lower Manhattan court that filed the petition said.

Toni Hernández, a former Honduran congressman, was arrested in Miami in 2018 and found guilty in March of last year for having trafficked some 500,000 kilos of cocaine, of which he would have introduced 85,000 into the country, enough to administer five doses to each US citizen. . In the process, his associates, lawyers, political enemies and witnesses have been assassinated, in addition to bribing the entire political sphere.

The US court believes that his brother facilitated this drug trafficking from the presidency of Honduras and used it to rise to power, a particularly ironic accusation having come to him as president of the National Congress and then as president of the republic with the support of the Government. of Obama and, specifically, of the then Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, who supported the 2009 coup d’état by which the Supreme Court itself dismissed President Manuel Zelaya.

Hernández said Tuesday on Twitter that he has communicated to the authorities his willingness to surrender voluntarily if the Supreme Court decides to extradite him, although he would not really have a choice. With this, the new president of the leftist coalition that has ousted him, Xiomara Castro, Zelaya’s wife, would expeditiously complete her husband’s revenge, and President Joe Biden could resume his mission of attacking the root causes of Central American migration. fighting corruption. Orlando, 53, studied in New York and cultivated friendships with prominent Washington politicians, which makes his fall from grace all the more remarkable.