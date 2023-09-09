Zakaria: Ukrainians will advocate a ceasefire in exchange for security guarantees

Citizens of Ukraine are ready to advocate for a ceasefire in exchange for real security guarantees. A similar compromise was announced by American expert on international politics Fareed Zakaria in an article for The Washington Post.

According to Zakaria, in personal communication, none of the Ukrainians want a stop to hostilities. But some people clarify that this is possible if citizens are not legally forced to recognize the legitimacy of Russian power in Crimea and Donbass. The author of the article also mentioned the words of an unnamed Ukrainian politician, who said that it is easy for those who do not fight to refuse compromises.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry stated that Kyiv refuses to recognize the current elections in Crimea and new Russian regions: the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), Zaporozhye and Kherson regions. It was proposed to impose sanctions on those involved in organizing voting.