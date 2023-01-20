THE TRUTH CARTAGENA. Friday, January 20, 2023, 01:13



Researchers from the Murcian Institute for Agrarian and Environmental Research and Development (Imida) and the Polytechnic University of Cartagena (UPCT) collaborate in the development of a new variety of seedless table grape with red pulp. According to the researchers, this variety is new in the market, because it combines the healthy bioactive compounds of Garnacha Tintorera and the well-known organoleptic characteristics of red seedless grapes.

The thesis of the Imida researcher Pablo Crespo Ródenas in the doctoral program in Advanced Techniques of Agricultural and Food Research and Development (Taida) of the Polytechnic of Cartagena analyzes a hundred hybrids of both vine varieties, which are being cultivated on a farm White’s experiment.

“We have obtained very positive preliminary results, such as the heritability of the red pulp in most individuals and the increase in compounds that are beneficial for health,” explained Crespo, who won third prize in the 3-Minute Thesis contest at the UPCT.

bioactive compounds



Among the bioactive compounds that they are identifying, resveratrol stands out, a health-promoting molecule due to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties and its cardioprotective and antitumor activity.

The doctoral student’s thesis is directed by Manuel Tornel Martínez, researcher in charge of the Imida Table Grape Team, and co-directed by Francisco Artés Hernández, professor at the UPCT and coordinator of the Taida doctorate. This research is being carried out within the framework of the project ‘Genetic improvement of agricultural species of interest to the Region of Murcia’ and with FEDER code 1420-21 UVA. The experimental trials are carried out on the Cuatro Vientos de Blanca farm.