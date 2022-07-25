Counselor Valle Miguélez together with the rector of the UPCT, Beatriz Miguel, during the creation of the chair, this Monday. / Jm Rodriguez / agm

The Community and the Polytechnic University of Cartagena (UPCT) formalized this Monday the creation of the Cartagena National Chemistry Reference Center Chair, with the aim of establishing an exchange of knowledge between both institutions and promoting innovation in qualified professional training for employment in the chemical sector.

The Minister of Business, Employment, Universities and Spokesperson, Valle Miguélez, and the rector of the Polytechnic University of Cartagena, Beatriz Miguel, signed the agreement for the creation of the new chair that “promotes the exchange of knowledge and research to offer training innovative adapted to the qualification needs of the productive system of the chemical, pharmaceutical and related sectors; as well as providing new lines of research and entrepreneurship for young graduates of the UPCT”, said the counselor.

The chemical and related industry occupies the second place of the manufacturing industry in contribution to the regional GDP, in addition to being the sector that invests the most in R&D, according to regional government sources in a statement. The agreement will have a duration of four years, counting from the date of its signing, with the possibility of extension.

The National Chemical Reference Center of Cartagena, dependent on the Regional Employment and Training Service (SEF), provides training in the professional areas of Analysis and Control, Chemical Process, Pharmachemistry and Polymer Transformation, of the professional family of Chemistry, in the field of Vocational Training. Its courses have an employability rate of 60%, and in the case of ‘Non-destructive testing’ it exceeds 80%.

The agreement will promote joint research, job-oriented training and academic work for university students in the professional areas of chemical process analysis and control, pharmaceutical chemistry, pulp, paper and cardboard industries and polymer transformation, according to sources from the UPCT in a statement.

Training activities for VET teachers, updating of teaching materials, requalification programs for unemployed people in the chemical sector and the preparation of certificates of professionalism are some of the actions proposed by this new UPCT chair.

Specifically, the UPCT will collaborate in the practical training of the students of the National Chemistry Reference Center of Cartagena in the courses of ‘Chemical Analysis’, ‘Physical and Physicochemical Tests’ and others in the field of Chemistry, through the Service of Support for Technological Innovation (SAIT) and the FabLab SEDI CUP ct and other university services and departments. Training in analytical techniques, industrial processes and polymer transformation is of special interest to CRN Chemistry students.