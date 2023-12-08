The next time you buy a lottery ticket pay close attention, because not only are there cases of people who forget or lose the ticket and do not manage to claim their prize, there are also those who are distracted who take a long time to realize that they have been creditors of the Jackpot, just like a Hispanic who won US$100,000.

Ricardo Vázquez bought a scratch-off last November at a Lexington gas station. The ticket belonging to the draw Pink Diamond Apparently it was going to allow him to win US$100, but when the lucky person paid a little more attention he realized that there were more zeros than he had read at first.

According to what was announced by the kentucky lottery, the winner told the officials of the lottery that when he arrived at the Speedway on Winchester Road, he told the employee at the cash register “give me the winning ticket” jokingly with him, little did he know that his wish was actually going to come true.

The man returned to his car and began scratching off the ticket. He was excited to see that the symbols matched and thought he had won, but it took him a while to realize how big his bet was. prize. “At first I thought it was US$100, but then there were more zeros. I couldn’t believe it,” Vázquez said.

Immediately afterwards the man returned to the store and shared his excitement with the employee “I won, I won,” he told him. In the end, according to officials of the lottery The lucky person received US$71,500 after having removed the part that corresponds to taxes. With the money Vázquez said that he will pay for his car and save the rest.

And it must be said that the business is also happy about the situation, since it will receive US$1,000 for having sold the winning ticket.

New opportunities to win the lottery in Florida

Those who want to try their luck should know that this week the Florida Lottery launched four new scratch-and-win raffles that offer million-dollar prizes of up to US$368,200,000.

The new US$2,000,000 100X Cashword, Emerald Mine 09X, Bingo Night and 2024 draws will be available these days with the state’s authorized sellers.

US$2,000,000 100X Cashword tickets cost US$10 and offer over US$220,400.00 in cash prizes. The Emerald Mine 9X game has 10 maximum prizes of US$500,000 and tickets cost US$5. The Bingo Night game costs US$3 and offers six maximum prizes of US$150,000. While the scratch-off ticket called 2024 offers eight maximum prizes of US$50,000 and costs US$2.