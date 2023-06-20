Cairo (Al Ittihad)

Yesterday, the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, affirmed the League’s commitment to working for the stability of Sudan and its territorial integrity, preserving the capabilities of the Sudanese people, protecting its institutions, and its willingness to provide all forms of support to achieve Sudan’s security and stability. A statement issued by the university quoted Aboul Gheit as affirming, upon his meeting with the Vice-President of the Sudanese Sovereignty Council, Malik Agar, the need for concerted international efforts and initiatives to achieve the interest of Sudan and its people in cooperation and coordination with the Sudanese government. Abul-Gheit stressed the importance of working to reach arrangements that allow dealing with the deteriorating humanitarian situation in areas witnessing armed clashes through the armistice that is agreed upon during the Jeddah meetings.

He called for serious work to achieve more harmony between these initiatives, pointing out that the Arab League will present ideas in this regard to various parties.

The statement stated that the Vice-President of the Sudanese Sovereignty Council briefed Aboul Gheit on the developments of the current situation in Sudan, including the field situation and the challenges faced by the Sudanese Armed Forces in restoring security and control inside the capital, Khartoum, in addition to the catastrophic humanitarian situation that resulted from the ongoing fighting.

Agar pointed out, during the meeting, to the stumbling of international and regional initiatives to reach a settlement to the conflict, stressing the need for coherent international and regional action in a way that preserves the integrity, stability and unity of Sudan away from tensions and competition. Agar also stressed the importance of the role played by the Arab League in this regard and the need for Arab support for the legitimate institutions in his country.