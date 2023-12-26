The newspaper explained that the Israeli army requested Apache attack helicopters from the United States, but it has been rejected so far.

The request was submitted to the Pentagon in recent weeks, and was raised by Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant during his meetings with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin during his visit to Israel last week.

Security sources indicated that no final decision had been made regarding granting the requested aircraft, and that Israel continues to exert pressure on America in this context.

The Apache is an American attack helicopter produced by Boeing, and is the main attack aircraft of the US Army.

The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth revealed, on Monday, the number of American planes and cargo ships that have arrived in Israel carrying weapons and ammunition since the beginning of the war against Hamas on October 7.

The source stated that since the beginning of the war, 230 aircraft and 20 American cargo ships, carrying military aid, have arrived in Israel.

The United States opened an air bridge to transport weapons to Israel, since the start of its military operations in the Gaza Strip.