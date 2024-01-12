The United States carried out an additional attack against Yemen's Houthi forces this Friday, January 12, US officials told Reuters and local media, at a time when President Joe Biden's Administration has assured that it will take all necessary measures to protect maritime transport in the Red Sea. The wave of attacks by the United States and Britain against the Houthis has stoked fears of a full-scale conflict in the Middle East.

The latest, which one of the U.S. officials cited by Reuters said targeted a radar site, came a day after dozens of U.S. and British attacks on the Iranian-backed group's facilities.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, did not provide further details. Radar infrastructure has been a key target in the US military effort to stop Houthi attacks in the Red Sea.

FILE PHOTO: An RAF Typhoon aircraft takes off to join the US-led coalition from RAF Akrotiri to carry out airstrikes on military targets in Yemen, targeting the Iranian-backed Houthi militia who have been attacking shipping international in the Red Sea, in Cyprus, in this distribution photo published on January 12, 2024. © via REUTERS – UK MOD

The Houthi movement's television channel, Al-Masirah, previously reported that the United States and the United Kingdom were attacking Yemen's capital Sanaa.

As concerns intensify about a widening regional conflict, U.S. and British warplanes, ships and submarines on Thursday launched missiles against targets across Yemen controlled by the group, which has cast its maritime campaign as a show of support for Palestinians under Israeli siege in Gaza.

As Houthi leaders vowed retaliation, US President Joe Biden warned that he could order more attacks if that group does not stop its assaults on merchant and military ships in the Red Sea, one of the most economically important in the world.

“We will be sure to respond to the Houthis if they continue this outrageous behavior,” Biden told reporters during a stop in Pennsylvania on Friday.

White House spokesman John Kirby said the attacks targeted the Houthis' ability to store, launch and guide missiles or drones, which the group has used in recent months to threaten Red Sea shipping.

The Houthis, who have controlled most of Yemen for nearly a decade, reported that five fighters were killed but vowed to continue their attacks on regional shipping.

